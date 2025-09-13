DeMeco Ryans turns heads with major admission about Joe Mixon ahead of Texans’ upcoming games

The start of the NFL season was undoubtedly not what the Houston Texans had hoped for. Despite a close final score, DeMeco Ryans’ team showed a lack of depth — particularly on offense — in their performance against the Rams. One of the key factors behind the underwhelming showing was the absence of Joe Mixon, who was expected to be a primary weapon for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The veteran running back was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list to start the 2025–26 season, confirming that the former Bengals star will miss at least the first four games.

According to a report from ProFootballNetwork.com, Doctor of Physical Therapy and fantasy football injury analyst Jeff Mueller stated that he received concerning information from multiple sources regarding Mixon’s situation. Following that, Ryans acknowledged that he will have to move forward with the roster currently available to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re rolling with the guys that are here. That’s the main thing,” the HC explained. “We miss Joe, miss his energy, and his enthusiasm and everything he brought to our team. We continue to press forward and hope he’s doing well.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Uncertainty surrounding Mixon’s availability

There’s been plenty of talk in recent hours about Joe Mixon’s situation and whether he’ll be able to take the field for the Texans at any point this season. Offering comments that did little to clear up the picture, general manager Nick Caserio addressed the next steps the team plans to take.

Advertisement

see also Joe Mixon injury update: Texans provide bad news for CJ Stroud on the star RB

“We’ll see. We’ll take it one day at a time. We’ll evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then make a determination,” he said to the press.

Advertisement

Texans’ options for C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans’ offense will have to adapt to life without star running back Joe Mixon, but the cupboard is far from bare for quarterback CJ Stroud. The backfield now presents a fascinating mix of talent, headlined by the powerful, pro-bowl-caliber rusher Nick Chubb, whose downhill running style provides a proven, every-down threat.

Complementing him is the familiar hard-nosed physicality of Dameon Pierce, a reliable option who can grind out tough yards. The wild card in the group is rookie Woody Marks, who brings a burst of speed and versatility that could add a new dimension to the passing game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This trio of diverse skill sets ensures that Stroud and the Texans‘ offense will remain formidable, even as they adjust to their new-look ground attack.