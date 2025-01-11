NFL issues heavy fine to Steelers QB Russell Wilson's teammate after loss vs Bengals

The Week 18 game of the 2024 NFL regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals left the Pittsburgh Steelers with four straight losses and a teammate of quarterback Russell Wilson fined again.

Every Saturday, the NFL releases its official list of players fined for violent or unsportsmanlike conduct from the previous week. In this case, the league organization released the names of the sanctioned players for the final chapter of the regular season.

Wilson’s teammate who received another fine is none other than wide receiver George Pickens, who was penalized by the NFL for unnecessary roughness (facemask) against the Bengals. Pickens will have to pay one of the most expensive fines of the week at $22,511.

How many times was Pickens fined in the 2024 NFL season?

Pickens is clearly not a player who makes a habit of keeping quiet. In addition to his controversial comments, the Steelers wide receiver has been involved in controversial plays throughout the current campaign. He was the most penalized player on the Steelers all year.

George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickens accumulated a total of six fines in the 2024 NFL season, levied in five weeks, as he received a double suspension in Week 13. In all, Pickens paid a total of $74,256 in fines, meaning his on-field talent was less than his involvement in unsportsmanlike and violent plays.

Pickens’ contract renewal with the Steelers

Pickens is at the center of the debate as rumors begin to swirl that the Steelers wide receiver will not get a contract extension. Entering his third season as a pro, Pickens has one year left in Pittsburgh and his long-term future is not assured.