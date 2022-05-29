Colin Kaepernick had a highly-anticipated workout with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, HC Josh McDaniels doesn't want to dig too deep into the details of that meeting.

Even though he hasn't played since 2016, Colin Kaepernick continues to be a prominent figure around the NFL. His protests and how the league blackballed him have never ceased to make the headlines ever since.

There was a time when it was clear that Kaepernick deserved a chance and was a better QB than some starters in the league. That may not be the case after six years away from competitive football.

Nonetheless, Mark Davis recently showed his support for Kaepernick and even claimed that he'd welcome him for a workout. That happened a couple of days ago, yet HC Josh McDaniels decided not to talk about it.

NFL News: Josh McDaniels Doesn't Want To Talk About Colin Kaepernick's Workout

“We will only talk about the people that are on our team,” McDaniels said, per ProFootballTalk. “Dave (Ziegler) and his staff have worked out tons of guys this spring. We really don’t make comments about the evaluations that we made or what they looked like, what they didn’t look like, strengths and weaknesses, those kinds of things. They are obviously kind of private for us as we look at things to try to make decisions to make the team better. If players are added to the team, then obviously we’ll talk about them at that point."

The newly-appointed coach didn't want to dig too deep into all details. For him, it was just a matter of creating a competitive environment within the team and trying to find areas of improvement:

“We’re encouraging the competition right now,” McDaniels said. “I think our football understands that competition is the way for each player to improve. We brought in tons of people for workouts."

"If there’s an opportunity to improve the team, we said it from Day 1 that we would look at every opportunity," the coach added. "He’s not the first player that we’ve looked at and not the last one. There are going to be a lot of people who are going to come in and out of this building and have an opportunity to make an impression.”

To be real, the chances of Kaepernick making a roster at this point in his career are close to zero. He's been away from the game for way too long, so it's hard not to feel like this is all propaganda and PR from the Raiders.