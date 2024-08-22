The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to begin a new era with a lot of uncertainty at the quarterback position. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are in an open competition to get the starting job after Mike Tomlin gave up on Kenny Pickett by trading him to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers haven’t won the Super Bowl in more than 15 years when Ben Roethlisberger was still the man in charge. In fact, during the last decade, Tomlin only has three playoff victories.

Now, one of the big questions in the NFL is who’ll be the starting quarterback for Week 1 against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. A controversy might be brewing.

Who will be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers?

After two games in the preseason facing the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, the offense for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been terrible. Both, Wilson and Fields, haven’t look good at all. However, according to Mike Tomlin, Russell is still in pole position. “Nothing has changed.”

In this scenario, Justin Fields showed the first glimpse of frustration. It’s important to remember that he is in the final year of his contract trying to land big money in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

“I think I’ve shown what I can do. I think the time that I did have with the first team practicing in training camp, I think that went well. I think we grew a lot each and every day, but at the end of the day, it’s not up to me. I’m just going to come in here every day as the same person. Being a leader for this team and work my butt off, and everything else will be handled.”

Mike Tomlin has to make final decision with Steelers

The Steelers will play against the Detroit Lions in the final game of preseason and then Mike Tomlin will have to announce his decision toward Week 1. Fields isn’t concerned at all.

“I try to not think about stuff that I can’t control. I try to just think about the stuff that I can control. So, I can’t control whether or not I’m going to be named the starter. I can control how I come in every day, how I work every day and how I treat my teammates and every day.”