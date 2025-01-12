NFL News: Justin Herbert’s star teammate considers retirement ahead of free agency

Justin Herbert took the Los Angeles Chargers as far as he could in the 2024 season. The playoffs marked the end of their run, but at least it was a winning season. Now, as the team enters the offseason, there is uncertainty surrounding the possible retirement of a veteran OLB who is unsure about returning for another season in the NFL.

The player in question, who might be contemplating retirement, is Khalil Mack. The defensive veteran helped Herbert and the Chargers reach the playoffs and have a strong regular season. He hasn’t formally announced his retirement yet, but he mentioned that he will discuss it with his family before making a final decision.

It’s worth noting that Mack’s contract with the Chargers runs through 2024. He finished a one-year deal worth $19.2 million, which is the second-largest of his career, following the $90 million he earned over six seasons with the Bears.

Khalil Mack #52 and Otito Ogbonnia #93 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrate in the second quarter against the Houston Texans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Developing story…