NFL News: Justin Herbert’s star teammate considers retirement ahead of free agency

A tough blow could be on the horizon for the Los Angeles Chargers, as a veteran defensive player is considering retiring from the NFL, which could hinder Justin Herbert’s big aspirations for the upcoming season.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs off of the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
By Richard Tovar

Justin Herbert took the Los Angeles Chargers as far as he could in the 2024 season. The playoffs marked the end of their run, but at least it was a winning season. Now, as the team enters the offseason, there is uncertainty surrounding the possible retirement of a veteran OLB who is unsure about returning for another season in the NFL.

The player in question, who might be contemplating retirement, is Khalil Mack. The defensive veteran helped Herbert and the Chargers reach the playoffs and have a strong regular season. He hasn’t formally announced his retirement yet, but he mentioned that he will discuss it with his family before making a final decision.

It’s worth noting that Mack’s contract with the Chargers runs through 2024. He finished a one-year deal worth $19.2 million, which is the second-largest of his career, following the $90 million he earned over six seasons with the Bears.

Developing story…

