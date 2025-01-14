NFL News: Former Vikings QB fires back at Sam Darnold's critics

The Minnesota Vikings saw their playoff hopes dashed in a crushing 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a game that quickly became a flashpoint for criticism of quarterback Sam Darnold. While many pointed fingers at Darnold as the primary cause of the Vikings’ struggles, former NFL quarterback and analyst Dan Orlovsky stepped in to defend the signal-caller.

On ESPN’s First Take, Dan Orlovsky took a firm stand against the simplistic narrative surrounding Sam Darnold’s performance in the Minnesota Vikings’ recent loss to the Los Angeles Rams, challenging common perceptions of the game. “You think last night’s about Sam Darnold? You’re out of your mind,” stated Orlovsky, addressing remarks made by fellow analyst Stephen A. Smith. He argued that blaming the quarterback for the loss oversimplifies the complexities of football, emphasizing the team’s broader shortcomings.

Orlovsky highlighted the Rams’ defensive strategy as the true game-changer, pointing to the influence of Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. “Number one Chris Shula, all he really did was copy Aaron Glenn. Aaron Glenn laid the blueprint, the defensive coordinator for the Lions last week laid the blueprint.” stated Dan on First Take. By replicating the Lions’ successful defensive approach, Shula’s unit consistently disrupted the Vikings’ offensive rhythm.

Despite quarterbacks often bear the brunt of criticism, Orlovsky stressed the importance of recognizing football as a team sport. He noted that Darnold faced constant pressure due to the offensive line’s struggles in pass protection, a key factor in the Vikings’ inability to generate momentum. Although quarterbacks are expected to seize opportunities, the expectation for them to compensate for systemic team weaknesses is often unrealistic.

ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky looks on during warmups before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Falcons defeated the Raiders 15-9.

Will the Vikings’ playoff elimination impact Sam Darnold’s renewal prospects?

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly been committed to retaining Sam Darnold, according to Diana Russini of The Athletic. However, Troy Aikman believes that Darnold’s recent performances could jeopardize his chances of securing a contract renewal: “These last two weeks will have a big impact on his future…a big impact on what that may look like for (Darnold) going to another team…Is there going to be the big payout that looked inevitable a few weeks ago, may not look as big as what Sam or others thought. These are the games that matter.”

Sam Darnold has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this year, and the Minnesota Vikings have already affirmed their desire to keep him on the roster. While it is true that the elimination of the Vikings was devastating for the fans, there is still no confirmation about his renewal or non-renewal, as the Vikings must also convince the player with an interesting sports project.