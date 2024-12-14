Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens remain in the hunt for the AFC North title, and they will need to rack up as many wins as possible in the remainder of the NFL season. Led by John Harbaugh, the Ravens face three games in just eleven days, and the head coach revealed the plan to secure strong results.

The demanding stretch will begin with a visit to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, followed by a home game against the Steelers, and then another road trip, this time to face the Texans in Houston.

In his usual press conference, Coach John Harbaugh subtly hinted at the plan to tackle such challenging matchups during this critical point of the season: “Really, the message is one day at a time and one game at a time, one play at a time, one series at a time; that is the final message. The process is the message,” the HC told reporters.

“We’ve mapped it all out, like we talked about earlier in the week. We have a plan, as far as all the different practices and reps, loading and all that to be ready to be at our best, physically, in all three games, but that’s up to us, as coaches. The [message to the] players and really the coaches, in terms of the scheming and the teaching, is we have our biggest challenge Sunday, and we have to be at our best on Sunday, and then tomorrow will worry about itself,” he finally concluded.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Currently, the Ravens hold a record of eight wins and five losses, placing them second in their division. A setback could determine the future of the franchise this season, making it crucial to secure as many victories as possible heading into the final stretch.

Roquan Smith knows how to handle the final stretch of the season

Roquan Smith is undoubtedly one of the most experienced players on the Ravens’ roster, and when it comes to these critical moments, he knows how to approach them in order to achieve positive results.

“Line it up – chin up, chest out, like I always live by. I don’t really care too much about that, just because, at the end of the day, when there’s an opponent out there, that individual is trying to provide for their family,” Smith told reporters.

“So, regardless of how bad someone is hurting, or what they’re thinking mentally, you’ve got to go put it all on the line, because that’s your job, and you’re trying to provide for your family, as well [as] for yourself,” he finally concluded.

Roquan Smith, linebacker of the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens recover key player for the game against the Giants

One of the most experienced players on the Ravens’ roster, LB Kyle Van Noy, has been sidelined for several weeks due to hamstring and neck injuries. However, much to the benefit of the Baltimore team, the former Patriots player could be available for the game against the Giants.

“Well, I just think it’s always good to have Kyle [Van Noy] out there. He’s healthy; he’s played a lot of plays all year [and has] played very well. Definitely, the week off and then the bye [week] has really probably helped him, in terms of being fully ready to roll, so he’s ready to go,” Harbaugh stated.

Kyle Van Noy #53 of the Baltimore Ravens addresses the media during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on August 12, 2024 in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The Ravens’ final stretch

Without a doubt, the Ravens’ main goal is, at the very least, to secure a playoff spot this season in the NFL. Even better would be to claim their division outright, something that at this point seems a bit challenging.

The first hurdle will be the Giants in New York, but perhaps the most crucial game will be on Saturday, December 21st, when they host none other than the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

To close out their regular season, Baltimore will travel to Houston to face the Texans in the second-to-last game, while their final matchup will also be at home, this time against the Browns on January 5th.