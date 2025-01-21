NFL News: Lamar Jackson's teammate sends drastic admission on Ravens after loss vs Bills

Baltimore Ravens‘ 25-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs knocked Lamar Jackson out of contention for the next Super Bowl. The season is over for John Harbaugh’s team, and the strong messages are beginning to be heard.

The Ravens struggled with turnovers against the Bills, which hurt their ability to sustain offensive momentum. At the same time, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen showed that he was able to hold his own against a Baltimore defense that was unable to slow him down.

After a few days, the spotlight seems to be on Baltimore’s players. Not only Jackson, who is in the running to win the season’s MVP award, was the target of criticism. The entire roster faces a time of turbulence and realignment ahead of the upcoming season, in which the Ravens will once again attempt to win a Super Bowl. The context of uncertainty did not prevent a member of the staff such as Marlon Humphrey from giving a strong admission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jackson’s teammate had tough words for the Ravens

Cornerback Humphrey was blunt in his opinion of Baltimore’s situation after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Bills. “This team is done. Some guys will be here, some guys won’t. Who knows what? I know I have no more years guaranteed on this existing contract”, strongly admitted the Jackson’s teammate in dialogue with TheAthletic.com.

Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement

“You could be on this team. You could be on another team. Some guys will stay, some guys will leave, and I fall into that same bucket. So, the message is, ‘We lost. Get over it,’ and we’ll kind of see where the offseason goes”, Humphrey sentenced.

Advertisement

see also Lamar Jackson's net worth: How much money does the Baltimore Ravens star have?

Could Lamar Jackson be a Super Bowl winner?

Lamar Jackson has yet to win a Super Bowl in his career. With him as the star quarterback, the Ravens have reached the AFC Divisional Round several times, but have failed to win a conference championship.

Advertisement

The Ravens holds a 78-38 total record in the regular season with Jackson on the team. Another frustrating scenario similar to the current one played out in the 2019 season, when Baltimore finished with the league’s best record (14-2) and Jackson was named MVP of the NFL.