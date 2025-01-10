NFL News: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence breaks silence, makes big admission after Doug Pederson's firing

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ disappointing season ended with the firing of head coach Doug Pederson after a 4-13 NFL season. At the same time, Trevor Lawrence‘s serious injury after a late hit against the Houston Texans took its toll on the team.

Aside from Lawrence’s absence in final games, the Jaguars’ performance in the current campaign has been far from what was expected at the beginning. Pederson was unable to right the course of a team that was dealing with unfortunate situations until a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season, when Jacksonville decided to end his tenure as head coach.

It was a three-season cycle with Pederson at the helm, who only in 2022 was able to lead the Jaguars to the postseason, when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. In the last two seasons, Jacksonville recorded 13 wins and 21 losses overall. Lawrence, who was an important player throughout Pederson’s tenure, talked about the firing of the 56-year-old head coach.

Trevor Lawrence broke silence after Doug Pederson’s firing

“It’s on us as well, so I think you see it and it’s unfortunate, I guess is the best way to put it, just because you feel like you wish you could have done more, and you wish you would have won more games. I think it’s a weird feeling, but you do understand it’s part of the business and you just have to continue to get better and for whatever reason this year we didn’t do that,” Lawrence explained about Pederson’s firing at a press conference.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson looks on during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans on December 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

“I think it’s difficult to look at where we’re at now at the end of this season and take it for what it is. It was just such a rough year and tough in every regard, injuries not winning games. That’s just tough on a team, so I think as a player, you look at it and you understand that’s part of the business. But you’re also disappointed,” Lawrence said, breaking his silence on the Jaguars’ season.

Lawrence told what kind of head coach he would like to see on the Jaguars

“I think as far as a leader, I want the right guy to be the right leader and voice for the team and establish that culture and be a strong team, mentally and physically, that can handle the ups and downs of this season,” Lawrence said, sharing his preferences on the type of coach he would like to see behind the Jacksonville bench.

Jaguars’ candidates to replace Pederson

Jacksonville has released a list of candidates for their head coaching vacancy. In addition to Robert Saleh, former HC of the New York Jets, there is interest in offensive coordinators Kellen Moore (Philadelphia Eagles), Todd Monken (Baltimore Ravens), Joe Brady (Buffalo Bills), Liam Coen (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions) and Patrick Graham (Las Vegas Raiders). The Jaguars have also shown interest in Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.