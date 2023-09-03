The Detroit Lions are confident that their rookie running back will be a star, and they want him to shine. For that reason, they are planning to use Jahmyr Gibbs in a very surprising and unexpected way in the 2023 NFL season.

This year, oddsmakers have the Lions as the possible winners of the NFC North. The team has added several weapons to help Jared Goff succeed, including one of the best running backs of the 2023 NFL Draft class.

Jahmyr Gibbs will start his journey through the NFL with Detroit. He’s set to be the starting running back for the Lions, but the team has a very surprising plan with him that no one in the league expects.

Jahmyr Gibbs might have unexpected workload with the Lions

With Aaron Rodgers out of the NFC North, oddsmakers see the Lions as clear favorites to win the division. Last year they showed a lot of improvement, so the expectations are really high for the upcoming campaign.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions bolstered their offense with a remakable running back such as Jahmyr Gibbs. Fans are really excited to see him playing, and the Lions are set to give them what they want.

According to Lions OC Ben Johnson, the team will use Jahmyr Gibbs “in some ways that people don’t quite think we might.” Reports coming from the club’s training camp suggest that the running back will see action on all three downs, both as a runner and as a slot receiver.

How fast is Jahmyr Gibbs?

Jahmyr Gibbs ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the 2023 NFL Combine, the second highest among running backs, only behind Devon Achane of Texas A&M.