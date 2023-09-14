Surpassing a Tom Brady’s milestone is no easy feat, but Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is on the verge of breaking a remarkable record set by the seven-time Super Bowl champion during the 2022 NFL season.

Jared Goff played his first season with the Lions in 2021 after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Matthew Stafford. This move immediately paid off for the Californian team, as they won Super Bowl LVI, thanks in large part to their new quarterback.

Two years later, it seems like Goff is ready to prove that he’s still a reliable quarterback. The Lions are regarded as one of the best teams in the NFC, and he wants to live up to the expectations by guiding his team to success this season.

Jared Goff is close from breaking an incredible NFL record

According to oddsmakers, the Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North this year. After two seasons in Detroit, Jared Goff wants to earn a ticket to the playoffs, and maybe even compete for the Super Bowl this year.

In personal terms, Goff is currently experiencing one of the best moments in his career. After their Week 1 game against the Chiefs, the quarterback managed to complete the match without making any mistakes, having thrown 359 consecutive passes without being intercepted.

This is the 3rd-longest streak in the NFL, only behind Tom Brady (399) and Aaron Rodgers, who managed to throw 408 passes without an interception back in 2018 while playing for the Packers.

How many interceptions has Jared Goff thrown so far?

Throughout his 8-year career, Jared Goff has thrown 70 interceptions; 55 with the Rams and 15 with the Lions.