The 2023 NFL season will be different for the Detroit Lions. The team is celebrating its 90th campaign this year, so they have created a special helmet to wear during the campaign. Take a look at this new gear of the NFC North squad.

In recent years, the Lions have struggled to compete in their division. They had a decent 2022 season, but couldn’t make it to the Playoffs. Despite this situation, oddsmakers see them as the favorites to win the NFC North in the upcoming campaign.

Detroit has built a highly competitive roster during this offseason. The team has not won the NFC North title since 1993. Therefore, they are determined to end the 29-year drought and, who knows, make a push to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in their history.

Detroit Lions unveil their alternate helmet for the 2023 NFL season

Back in 1934, the Portsmouth Spartans moved from Ohio to Detroit, were they changed their name to Lions. The city quickly fell in love with the them, as they were looking forward to get a football team.

90 years later, the Lions ares still trying to give their fans some joy. The team has not been able to compete, and it is one of the four franchises that have never played a Super Bowl.

In their 90th season, the Lions are eagerly anticipating an end to this drought. To aid them in their quest and celebrate their anniversary along with the history they have made in Detroit, they have unveiled a new helmet they’ll use this campaign.

The team will use a shell color for their alternate helmet, with a new logo that celebrates their anniversary. They will only use it with their all-grey alternate uniform, as the team thinks that it will stand out more with those jerseys.