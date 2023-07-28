Jared Goff has played two seasons for the Detroit Lions, and the team is already putting some extra pressure on him. Ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign, the NFC North team has hosted a former 1st-round pick to compete with the quarterback.

In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams decided to move on from Jared Goff. They traded the quarterback, alongside two first-round picks and one third-round pick, to Detroit for Matthew Stafford.

This move paid off for the Rams, who secured victory in Super Bowl LVI mostly thanks to Stafford. On the other side, the Lions have struggled to compete, and it seems like this year will be Goff’s last chance to prove himself to the team.

Lions host former 1st-round pick to compete against Jared Goff

Surprisingly, the Lions are seen as the favorites to win the NFC North this year. According to oddsmakers, they are only behind the Eagles, Cowboys, and 49ers to get the Conference title.

Surprisingly, the Lions are seen as the favorites to win the NFC North this year. According to oddsmakers, they are only behind the Eagles, Cowboys, and 49ers to get the Conference title.

It looks like this will be Goff’s last chance to prove himself. He has been surrounded by the team’s front office with a lot of talented players; however, they don’t want the quarterback to feel too comfortable. So now, they have hosted a former 1st-round pick to put pressure on Jared.

Dan Campbell, the team’s head coached, confirmed to reporters that they hosted veteran free agent Teddy Bridgewater for a visit Monday. The former 32nd overall pick wants to play the 2023 season, and the Lions are interested in him to compete against Goff to lead their offense.

“You just want to know that you are in the best hands possible,” the head coach said of the team’s interest in Bridgewater, per The Detroit News. “It’s also the competition. It doesn’t mean that [current backup] Nate [Sudfeld] is out of anything if we go this route and it works out. You’ll feel good about whoever comes out of the fire … to help you along the way.”

According to ESPN, Bridgewater received a ‘strong offer’ from the Lions in April. Now, they have reignited their interest, and if everything goes as planned, it appears that he will receive another opportunity to play this year.