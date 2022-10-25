Even though he ultimately struggled in the second half, Bailey Zappe may have ended Mac Jones' career with the New England Patriots.

So, you're telling me Bill Belichick benched his starting QB despite not being hurt, and now his backup could take over? Has that ever happened before? I wonder how that fared for the New England Patriots.

Mac Jones came back from a high ankle injury but was a inefficient as he's been this season. So, coach Belichick rolled the dice and turned to rookie Bailey Zappe, who had excelled while Jones was on the shelf.

Zappe immediately threw for a touchdown and looked poised and in control of the offense. He eventually struggled, and the Chicago Bears ran away with a big upset at Foxboro, but the debate is still officially on: Is Zappe better than Jones?

NFL News: Mac Jones Opens Up On Being Benched

“I definitely wanted to play better, and I’ve just got to do better at my job,” Jones said after the game. “That’s all it comes down to and that’s all I can control and, honestly, we’ve got a good chance here to go against the Jets, and that’s what I’m already focused on. I’m going to put my best foot forward."

"I’ve been in this situation before and I’m just going to try to help the team, and whatever my role is, I’ll be ready and I’ll give it 100 percent," Jones said of potentially losing his job. "When Sunday comes we’ll know.”

Bill Belichick Won't Commit To A QB Right Away

“We just finished the game,” Belichick said when asked about the QB situation. However, he did add that Jones could've re-entered the game if the Bears hadn't blown them out in the second half.

All things considered, it's not like Jones has done anything to make us think he'll be a star. He benefited from a solid offensive line in his rookie season and has regressed this year. He doesn't seem to have the speed nor the arm strength to hit defenders in stride, and Zappe has looked much better and more explosive.

Nonetheless, giving up on your potential franchise QB after just one season and a half may not be the wisest choice. But Bill Belichick has proven to be ruthless in the past, so this wouldn't be a shocker, either.