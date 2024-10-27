Mark Davis had a clear answer when asked about a possible trade of Maxx Crosby. Big news with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mark Davis thought Antonio Pierce was the missing piece to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. It was supposed to be a new project built around his superstar, Maxx Crosby.

However, the 2024 season has been a total disappointment with a 2-5 record. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell don’t look like franchise quarterbacks of the future and that could produce a major transformation.

The Raiders haven’t won the Super Bowl in four decades and, considering the current scenario, Davis could be forced to start again through the Draft. That’s why, in the last few weeks, rumors in the NFL point at Crosby for a possible trade.

Will Raiders trade Maxx Crosby?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Mark Davis has rejected any chance of trading Maxx Crosby. After the Detroit Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson with a big injury, the Raiders’ star suddenly emerged as a candidate to replace him.

Now, in an email sent to ESPN, Davis had a clear message for Crosby and any team interested in the defensive player. “We’re not trading Maxx Crosby. Before or after the trade deadline!!!”

