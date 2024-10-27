Trending topics:
NFL News: Mark Davis sends clear message to Maxx Crosby about blockbuster trade and career with Raiders

Mark Davis had a clear answer when asked about a possible trade of Maxx Crosby. Big news with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Maxx Crosby defensive end of Las Vegas Raiders
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesMaxx Crosby defensive end of Las Vegas Raiders

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mark Davis thought Antonio Pierce was the missing piece to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. It was supposed to be a new project built around his superstar, Maxx Crosby.

However, the 2024 season has been a total disappointment with a 2-5 record. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell don’t look like franchise quarterbacks of the future and that could produce a major transformation.

The Raiders haven’t won the Super Bowl in four decades and, considering the current scenario, Davis could be forced to start again through the Draft. That’s why, in the last few weeks, rumors in the NFL point at Crosby for a possible trade.

Will Raiders trade Maxx Crosby?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Mark Davis has rejected any chance of trading Maxx Crosby. After the Detroit Lions lost Aidan Hutchinson with a big injury, the Raiders’ star suddenly emerged as a candidate to replace him.

Now, in an email sent to ESPN, Davis had a clear message for Crosby and any team interested in the defensive player. “We’re not trading Maxx Crosby. Before or after the trade deadline!!!”

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about possible trade for star running back

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about possible trade for star running back

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

