Matthew Stafford's elbow injury drew a lot of concern during the offseason, and his performance in Week 1 against the Bills didn't help. Here's what Rams head coach Sean McVay had to say about it.

Things were going great for the Rams this year. They were still savoring the 2022 Super Bowl success while they prepared for the new season with plenty of confidence as they kept much of their championship-winning roster.

However, the outlook changed when it came to surface that Matthew Stafford was battling with an elbow injury. It didn't require surgery, but it reportedly forced the veteran quarterback to undergo a different procedure and PRP injection.

Stafford made it to the 2022 NFL season opener against the Buffalo Bills, but nothing went according to plan. The Rams lost 10-31 in what has been a difficult night for Stafford, whose elbow status worried many fans. But according to Sean McVay, everything is just fine.

Rams HC Sean McVay addresses Matthew Stafford's elbow status

“Yeah, I spoke to him. It felt okay," McVay said, via ClutchPoints. "There was a lot of things that didn’t go our way yesterday for a lot of different reasons, like I mentioned to you guys after the game. But he came out of that thing feeling good. He took obviously some shots, but the elbow felt okay.

“I thought as far as just the overall motion, I didn’t necessarily think that was affected. I thought maybe just some of the spots where he is getting moved or getting hit, not being able to finish his motion as a result of just some of the pressure, or different things that are pushing him off his spot, might have affected some of the overall accuracy snap in and snap out. But as far as just the mechanics from an elbow perspective, I didn’t sense that was any sort of issue.”

Facing the Bills in the first game of the season was certainly a challenging task for the reigning champs, as the star-studded Buffalo look ready to challenge for a highly desired Vince Lombardi trophy. The Falcons are up next for the Rams in Week 2, in what could be a great opportunity to bounce back.