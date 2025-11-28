Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for a key game against the Buffalo Bills at home. After the loss to the Chicago Bears, the team has a 6-5 record.

Obviously, the Bengals’ win over the Ravens was big help, as the Steelers regained the AFC North lead without even playing. Even so, there is no margin for error if they want to fight for the division or stay alive in the wild-card race.

The huge question is whether Aaron Rodgers will be ready for that showdown with the Bills after the wrist injury he suffered two weeks ago. Tomlin already has a definitive answer and also his final decision.

Is Aaron Rodgers starting for Steelers vs Bills?

Yes. Aaron Rodgers is starting for the Steelers against the Buffalo Bills. Mike Tomlin confirmed the huge update. “He was a full participant today with no designation for the game, so it’s all systems go.”

When will Aaron Rodgers be back from injury?

Aaron Rodgers will return this Saturday after his left wrist injury. Tomlin explained what the key was to giving the veteran the opportunity to play despite a fracture. “Just more reps. Certainly. It’s another week and I’m sure there’s more comfort there. Not only in him but in the medical experts.”

Who will start at left tackle for Steelers?

Andrus Peat will start at left tackle for the Steelers against the Bills. Broderick Jones has been officially ruled out with a neck injury. In a very important detail, this was Tomlin’s response when asked if Rodgers was able to take snaps under center with his wrist injury. “He was.”

Who is injured with Steelers?

Broderick Jones and Derrick Harmon are injured for the Steelers and will be out for the game against the Bills. The positive news is that Tomlin confirmed Alex Highsmith and DK Metcalf will be available.