NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers have reportedly confirmed trade interest for Jakobi Meyers with Raiders

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally hinted if they are interested in a blockbuster trade for Jakobi Meyers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers need a No. 2 wide receiver to help Aaron Rodgers. Despite the arrival of DK Metcalf, that hasn’t been enough for the Steelers to reach the next level.

If we add to that the fact that the defense has had a terrible start to the season, everything points to general manager Omar Khan being very active before the NFL trade deadline on November 4, especially if he intends to keep his promise that the team is in win-now mode.

At the moment, the Steelers look far from being contenders in the AFC like the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills. For that reason, a star wide receiver could make the difference for a deep playoff run in what could be Rodgers’ final year.

Are Steelers interested in a trade for Jakobi Meyers?

Yes. The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in a trade for Jakobi Meyers, according to a report by Dianna Russini. The wide receiver is not happy with his situation with the Las Vegas Raiders, and that could trigger his departure.

“The Raiders have fielded calls from the Steelers and Bills on WR Jakobi Meyers, but Las Vegas has set a high price. Pittsburgh is looking at other wide receiver options, too.”

The big problem is that the Raiders would be asking for a third-round pick for Meyers, which could make the Steelers less convinced about the move. It’s worth remembering that Khan is amassing draft capital with the idea of drafting a quarterback in 2026.

