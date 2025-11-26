Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers lose Aaron Rodgers’ key teammates for game against Bills

Mike Tomlin confirmed the first injury report for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the highly anticipated game against the Buffalo Bills. A key piece for Aaron Rodgers on the offensive line will be out.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin confirmed that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two key players for the Week 13 game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. These are major blows to both the offensive line and the defensive line.

“Broderick Jones has a neck injury. He’ll be classified as out this week. Same thing goes for Derrick Harmon. He sustained a knee injury in play. He was able to finish the game, but he’ll be characterized as out this week. Alex Highsmith, he’s been out the last couple of weeks, but we’re optimistic as we start the week about his inclusion.”

After the loss to the Bears without Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers dropped to a 6-5 record and the Ravens now hold the lead in the AFC North. In fact, for the first time in a long time, Pittsburgh is currently out of the playoffs, and their Super Bowl hopes are hanging by a thread.

Who will be starting quarterback for Steelers against Bills?

Aaron Rodgers would be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers to face the Buffalo Bills. Since last Sunday, minutes after the loss to the Bears, Mike Tomlin had already said that he expected the veteran to be back.

What is Aaron Rodgers’ injury? Is the quarterback our for the rest of the season?

Aaron Rodgers has a fracture in his left wrist that can heal without the need for surgery. The big problem is that a hit to the area could cause a displaced fracture and leave him out for the rest of the season.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
