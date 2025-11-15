Mike Tomlin needs to find a way for Aaron Rodgers and the offense to wake up, or the Pittsburgh Steelers could be at risk of sliding into a downward spiral that knocks them out of the playoffs.

Although publicly the head coach and his star quarterback have sent messages of calm after three losses in the last four games, the reality is that the situation is concerning, as the lead they had in the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens has evaporated and is now just one game.

As if that weren’t enough, Joe Flacco and the Bengals are set to visit Acrisure Stadium in Week 11 after dismantling the Steelers’ defense a month ago. Cincinnati won that matchup at home 33-31, even though the veteran quarterback had been with the team for less than ten days following the trade with the Browns. The former Super Bowl champion posted an impressive stat line with 31 of 47 passes completed for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Who did the Steelers just sign?

The Pittsburgh Steelers just signed running back Trey Sermon to the practice squad. He has bounced all season between the practice squad and the 53-man roster.

Did Steelers get another wide receiver?

Yes. Two weeks ago, the Steelers acquired Marquez Valdes-Scantling and also signed him to the practice squad. However, even with his familiarity with Aaron Rodgers, the team still hasn’t elevated him. A very intriguing situation.

