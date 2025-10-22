Mike Tomlin warned Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers that if the offense keeps getting into third-and-long situations, it’s going to be a long day against Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers’ defensive line on Sunday Night Football.

“They’ve invested a lot in their edge people up front and I think they’ve reaped the rewards of it. They play behind that rush. Micah Parsons, I can’t say enough about him and his talents. You saw just the other day what he’s capable of doing. I think that’s really indicative of the impact that a guy like him has. You better stay out of one-dimensional circumstances. You better stay on schedule and, in doing so, you really limit situations where he has an opportunity to take over. He shut the game in Arizona with two really big sacks. We got our hands full. They’ve invested a lot of talent and resources in that position up front.”

This Sunday, the Packers visit the Steelers in one of the most exciting matchups of Week 8. For many experts, Green Bay remains a favorite to reach the Super Bowl in the NFC, while Pittsburgh is still a complete mystery as a possible playoff contender.

How much money is Micah Parsons making with Packers?

Micah Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, including $120 million guaranteed after leaving the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster trade.

This means he earns $47 million per season, making him by far the highest-paid defensive player in history compared to other stars in the NFL such as Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt or Trey Hendrickson.

For this reason, Tomlin admitted that Parsons, just like Watt and Garrett, is one of those players for whom teams need to have a specific game plan. “Most certainly (laughs). I think his paycheck indicates so.”