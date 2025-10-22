Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers begin the toughest stretch of their schedule as they host the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

After the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, their lead in the AFC North has shrunk to a game and a half. In addition, after facing Jordan Love’s team, things won’t get any easier with matchups against the impressive Colts and the Chargers.

For many experts, this is the last call to find out if Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers can truly become Super Bowl contenders and earn their first playoff victory after eight long years.

Who got injured with Steelers?

Mike Tomlin confirmed that Miles Killebrew is out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury suffered during the game against the Cleveland Browns. It’s a tough blow, as Pittsburgh loses its special teams captain.

“Miles is out for the season. Miles had knee surgery that was deemed a success, but, certainly he’s facing rehabilitation at this juncture. So, our heart aches for Miles. Obviously, he’s a significant component of what we do particularly in the special teams space. It’s never one man. It’s probably a collection of men that have to step up when you’re faced with a challenge like that. We’ve played a lot of football with Miles in that spot. That’s the quarterback of the punt team if you will. So, that certainly has our attention as we work to fortify the voided spaces where he’s usually an asset to us.”

