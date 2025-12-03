Mike Tomlin doesn’t seem fazed by the pressure fans continue to put on the Pittsburgh Steelers to fire him. In his latest press conference, the head coach laughed when he was asked what it’s like for him personally when they’re calling for him to go.

Seconds later, this was his answer. “You know, in general, I agree with them. From this perspective, football is our game. We’re in the sport entertainment business. So, if you root for the Steelers, entertaining them is winning. And so, when you’re not winning is not entertaining. If you’ve been in this business you understand that. So, I respect it. I share frustrations. I understand what makes this thing go and winning is what makes this thing go.”

The Steelers have gone more than eight years without a playoff victory and haven’t won the Super Bowl in 17 seasons. Because of that, the fans’ frustration finally showed during the loss to the Buffalo Bills, with “Fire Tomlin” chants in Pittsburgh.

Is Mike Tomlin leaving the Steelers?

No. Mike Tomlin has never said he wants to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers despite the multiple trade rumors that have him as a strong candidate to go to the New York Giants after Brian Daboll’s departure.

Tomlin is under contract through 2027 and, as one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, it seems unlikely that he would voluntarily accept a move to another team next season considering the Steelers are still in contention this year and could reach the playoffs by winning the AFC North.

The only way a move would be possible is if team owner Art Rooney II starts pressuring Tomlin to step down. However, if that were to happen, we can’t forget that the coach has a no-trade clause in his contract, so any possible options would have to be discussed and agreed upon beforehand.