Mike Tomlin warned his players that the victory over the Bengals will mean nothing if the Pittsburgh Steelers do not use this big step as a boost in the race for the playoffs. A clear message that they cannot spend too much time celebrating ahead of the big challenge of visiting the Chicago Bears next week.

“It’s perspective. It feels good right now, but it’s about what happens moving forward and it always is. That’s just the nature of this thing. It’s sweet today. Tomorrow we go back to work. It’s big business waiting on us next week.”

Another important factor ahead will be Aaron Rodgers and his left wrist injury. However, Mason Rudolph has shown that he is ready to take command after his years of experience as a backup quarterback.

Did Steelers win against Bengals?

Yes. The Steelers won against the Bengals with a 34-12 score. Mike Tomlin admitted that it is always important to get a divisional victory, considering that the Ravens are on a hot streak and are still just one game behind.

“We certainly fought hard, we played hard. In some instance, we could have played smarter. So, there’s individual and collective learning that needs to happen in some of those instances, but that’s life. It’s good to learn with the win. It was a big AFC North win for us.”

There is no doubt that a very tough part of the schedule is coming for the Steelers, with key games looming against the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens in consecutive weeks. This could determine whether they are ready for the playoffs or not.