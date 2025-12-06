Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers add Super Bowl champion wide receiver as Aaron Rodgers’ offense struggles

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers finally made an important move in an effort to help Aaron Rodgers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going through a crisis with a 6-6 record, and many fans are calling for the head coach to be fired due to the poor results. However, in a very weak AFC North, they still control their own destiny.

Tomlin has many problems to solve. The most important one is undoubtedly on defense, which was crushed last week by the Buffalo Bills’ running game. Now, in a key matchup with the Ravens, the threat is serious with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

On offense, Aaron Rodgers has felt the impact all season of not having a true No. 2 wide receiver. Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson haven’t lived up to expectations, so in what may be an emergency move, the Steelers have shaken up the roster at that position.

Advertisement

Who is new wide receiver for Steelers?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the new wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game against the Baltimore Ravens after Mike Tomlin’s team confirmed that he was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Who did Steelers just sign?

The Steelers also added Adam Thielen, claiming him off waivers after the Minnesota Vikings let him go. Although he traveled with the team to Baltimore, it’s still unknown whether he will make his debut in this key divisional game.

Advertisement
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers confirms if many players are missing meetings with Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

see also

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers confirms if many players are missing meetings with Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Aaron Rodgers confirms if many Steelers players are missing meetings
NFL

Aaron Rodgers confirms if many Steelers players are missing meetings

Mike Tomlin and Steelers confirm Aaron Rodgers' injury report for game vs Ravens
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers confirm Aaron Rodgers' injury report for game vs Ravens

Report confirms why Mike Tomlin and Steelers traded George Pickens
NFL

Report confirms why Mike Tomlin and Steelers traded George Pickens

Lionel Messi reacts to MLS title with Inter Miami, sends message to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets
Soccer

Lionel Messi reacts to MLS title with Inter Miami, sends message to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets

Better Collective Logo