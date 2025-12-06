Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going through a crisis with a 6-6 record, and many fans are calling for the head coach to be fired due to the poor results. However, in a very weak AFC North, they still control their own destiny.

Tomlin has many problems to solve. The most important one is undoubtedly on defense, which was crushed last week by the Buffalo Bills’ running game. Now, in a key matchup with the Ravens, the threat is serious with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

On offense, Aaron Rodgers has felt the impact all season of not having a true No. 2 wide receiver. Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson haven’t lived up to expectations, so in what may be an emergency move, the Steelers have shaken up the roster at that position.

Who is new wide receiver for Steelers?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the new wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game against the Baltimore Ravens after Mike Tomlin’s team confirmed that he was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Who did Steelers just sign?

The Steelers also added Adam Thielen, claiming him off waivers after the Minnesota Vikings let him go. Although he traveled with the team to Baltimore, it’s still unknown whether he will make his debut in this key divisional game.

