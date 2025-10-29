Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin’s Steelers have reportedly made important trade after losing Aaron Rodgers’ key teammate with injury

Mike Tomlin's Steelers have made a move to strengthen the defense in what represents a final attempt to save the 2025 season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Jordan Bank/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been heavily criticized after the poor performances of their defense in consecutive losses against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers.

Despite being the highest-paid unit in the NFL, with names like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., and Darius Slay, Pittsburgh has allowed 68 points in those two games, being completely dominated by Joe Flacco and Jordan Love.

Now, the Steelers are no longer seen as Super Bowl contenders and, despite their 4-3 record, they also aren’t favorites to win the AFC North. Therefore, with the trade deadline approaching, general manager Omar Khan is making moves to try to save the season.

Advertisement

Who did the Steelers trade for?

The Steelers have made a trade to acquire safety Kyle Dugger, according to a report from Adam Schefter. With the secondary suffering a large number of injuries, Omar Khan found a key player in a huge move with the New England Patriots.

“Trade: New England is sending safety Kyle Dugger and a 7th-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 6th-round pick, per sources. The Patriots signed S Kyle Dugger to a 4-year, $58M deal just last year, but that was before Mike Vrabel arrived with his new defensive scheme. Dugger has started 69 games and recorded 9 INTs in his career.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Mike Tomlin is asked to part ways with Steelers by Pittsburgh Super Bowl champion

see also

NFL News: Mike Tomlin is asked to part ways with Steelers by Pittsburgh Super Bowl champion

Who got injured with Steelers?

Deshon Elliott suffered a knee injury in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers. Dugger’s arrival is a direct consequence of this, and a report from Ian Rapoport confirmed Elliott’s possible timeline, which would keep him out for at least four games. “The Steelers are placing S DeShon Elliott (knee) on Injured Reserve to make room for Dugger, source said.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Mike Tomlin, Steelers sign new teammate for Aaron Rodgers after suffering multiple injuries vs Packers
NFL

Mike Tomlin, Steelers sign new teammate for Aaron Rodgers after suffering multiple injuries vs Packers

Super Bowl champ with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs could reunite with Aaron Rodgers to help Mike Tomlin, Steelers
NFL

Super Bowl champ with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs could reunite with Aaron Rodgers to help Mike Tomlin, Steelers

Mike Tomlin and Steelers have made final decision to trade for wide receiver
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers have made final decision to trade for wide receiver

Shane Steichen issues stern warning to Daniel Jones, Colts players ahead of crucial NFL stretch
NFL

Shane Steichen issues stern warning to Daniel Jones, Colts players ahead of crucial NFL stretch

Better Collective Logo