Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers could make a blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill with the Miami Dolphins. According to a report by Mike Florio, general manager Omar Khan is all in for the 2025 season and is ready to make the call to sign another star who can help Aaron Rodgers.

“There’s already chatter, in the aftermath of Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, that the all-in Steelers could go even more all-in by making a move for Hill. Yes, Pittsburgh already has receiver DK Metcalf, who’s making $30 million per year on a five-year deal. But the Steelers don’t have a clear cut No. 2. Hill would be 1b (if not, at times, 1a) to Metcalf. Why wouldn’t quarterback Aaron Rodgers want Hill? The more potent weapons that Rodgers has at his disposal, the better his first year in Pittsburgh will go.”

Although Hill’s arrival would boost the Steelers’ chances of being Super Bowl contenders, the reality is that this possibility seems like a long shot. Tomlin has never liked controversial personalities in the locker room, which is why he showed George Pickens the door by sending him to the Dallas Cowboys. Years earlier, the same happened with Antonio Brown, and, as is well known, Tyreek is precisely a player with these characteristics.

Who is Steelers’ best wide receiver?

DK Metcalf is currently the best wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but a hypothetical trade for Tyreek Hill would give the roster practically two No. 1s, creating enormous possibilities for Aaron Rodgers.

Who is Steelers’ number 2 WR?

Calvin Austin is the No. 2 wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers following George Pickens’ departure. Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek complete the WR room, but the reality is that since the start of free agency, the question has been whether Omar Khan would pursue another star at that position.

For that reason, Pittsburgh was the name that came up as an alternative for Terry McLaurin in case no deal was reached with the Commanders. Tomlin’s team has waited patiently to make a big splash, and Hill would be a massive gamble.