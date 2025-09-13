The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a new era with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback. However, things could have been very different if the outcome of last season had gone another way.

In 2024, Fields began the season as the starter because Russell Wilson was injured. The Steelers posted a 4-2 record and looked like one of the top teams in the AFC. Despite this, Tomlin decided to bench him in Week 7 when Russ was fully recovered.

From that point on, Pittsburgh won six of seven games, and the head coach’s decision seemed to be the right one. However, the collapse was severe, with five consecutive losses and an early exit in the playoffs after being crushed by the Ravens.

Why did Justin Fields leave Steelers?

In free agency before the 2025 season, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers decided that Russell Wilson would no longer stay with the team. They then made an offer to Justin Fields as their bet for the future, but the young player declined and chose the Jets.

Now, a report from Dianna Russini confirms that many members of the Steelers organization showed some regret after seeing the outstanding performance Justin Fields had in Week 1 against Pittsburgh.

“Last year, when the Steelers had both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, head coach Mike Tomlin made the switch from Fields to Wilson six games in, despite some internal pushback and with the Steelers 4-2. Fields had plenty of supporters in the locker room and even on the staff. The team rolled with Wilson, who gave them a spark early but ultimately flamed out. So, when the Steelers lined up against the Jets last week and saw Fields on the other sideline playing refreshed, decisive and free, let’s just say there were more than a few people saying ‘I told you so’ inside the organization. One thing they all agree on now? They’re more than happy with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.”