Mike Tomlin publicly admitted that the Pittsburgh Steelers were not fully prepared from a strategic standpoint for the game against the Seattle Seahawks. The statement has surprised fans and experts, as it is one of the main criticisms directed at the head coach in recent years.

“I know certainly we were somewhat limited with some of the schematics that we would like to deploy because we had some new people in there and we’re relatively new to this season. So, we weren’t as good as I’d like for us to be in terms of our midstream adjusting in terms of some of those things.”

Before the season, all the doubts were about Aaron Rodgers and the offense, but after two games, the uncertainty is now around the defense which, by name and payroll, seemed to have a Super Bowl caliber roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Pittsburgh Steelers lose against the Seattle Seahawks?

Mike Tomlin confirmed that one of the reasons why the Pittsburgh Steelers lost against the Seattle Seahawks was because their defense got tired. Another surprising message in which he admitted that, in this case, their physical preparation was also not at its best.

“I though our defense wore down, particularly as the game went on. We had a desire to improve our run defense and I thought initially we did, but, there’s an attrition component to the game and our lines got a little thin at various points in the game. I thought we felt the effects of that.”

Advertisement