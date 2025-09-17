Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers sign key Super Bowl champion defensive player after loss against Seahawks

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have made an important signing on defense after confirming Alex Highsmith's injury.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to bounce back in Foxborough when they visit the New England Patriots after a painful 31-17 loss to Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks.

After two weeks and a 1-1 record to start the season, the biggest problem for the Steelers has been their defense which, despite being the highest-paid in the league, has allowed over 100 rushing yards in both games.

If Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh want to have any chance of winning the Super Bowl, they need the defense to improve as soon as possible. That’s why general manager Omar Khan has made an important signing to add depth to the depth chart.

Advertisement

Who did the Steelers just sign?

The Steelers just signed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who was a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots in the 2018 season. Bill Belichick was precisely the head coach who decided to draft him in the fifth round that year.

In 2024, a pectoral injury sidelined him for the entire season as early as Week 2. During his time with the Patriots, Bentley served as a team captain on multiple occasions, appearing in 83 games and recording 10.5 sacks and 499 tackles. In the same report confirming that move, Pittsburgh also announced they signed tight end Matt Sokol.

Advertisement
NFL confirms hefty fine for Aaron Rodgers’ teammate after controversial action in Steelers’ loss against Jets

see also

NFL confirms hefty fine for Aaron Rodgers’ teammate after controversial action in Steelers’ loss against Jets

Who is injured with the Steelers for the game against the Patriots?

Alex Highsmith will be out for two weeks after suffering an ankle injury in the game against the Seattle Seahawks. That’s why Bentley’s arrival is expected to give a boost to a linebacker position that has struggled heavily at the start of the season.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Latest update reveals whether Tyreek Hill could be close to being traded to Mike Tomlin’s Steelers
NFL

Latest update reveals whether Tyreek Hill could be close to being traded to Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger predicts the future of Kaleb Johnson in Steelers
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger predicts the future of Kaleb Johnson in Steelers

Mike Tomlin dismisses one of the biggest concerns around Aaron Rodgers, surprising Steelers fans
NFL

Mike Tomlin dismisses one of the biggest concerns around Aaron Rodgers, surprising Steelers fans

Pete Alonso makes bold declaration about his future with the NY Mets
MLB

Pete Alonso makes bold declaration about his future with the NY Mets

Better Collective Logo