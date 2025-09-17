Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to bounce back in Foxborough when they visit the New England Patriots after a painful 31-17 loss to Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks.

After two weeks and a 1-1 record to start the season, the biggest problem for the Steelers has been their defense which, despite being the highest-paid in the league, has allowed over 100 rushing yards in both games.

If Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh want to have any chance of winning the Super Bowl, they need the defense to improve as soon as possible. That’s why general manager Omar Khan has made an important signing to add depth to the depth chart.

Who did the Steelers just sign?

The Steelers just signed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who was a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots in the 2018 season. Bill Belichick was precisely the head coach who decided to draft him in the fifth round that year.

In 2024, a pectoral injury sidelined him for the entire season as early as Week 2. During his time with the Patriots, Bentley served as a team captain on multiple occasions, appearing in 83 games and recording 10.5 sacks and 499 tackles. In the same report confirming that move, Pittsburgh also announced they signed tight end Matt Sokol.

Who is injured with the Steelers for the game against the Patriots?

Alex Highsmith will be out for two weeks after suffering an ankle injury in the game against the Seattle Seahawks. That’s why Bentley’s arrival is expected to give a boost to a linebacker position that has struggled heavily at the start of the season.