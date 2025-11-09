Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers really explored the wide receiver market before the NFL trade deadline. General manager Omar Khan not only inquired about Jakobi Meyers and Rashid Shaheed but also aimed higher, pursuing another star player to help Aaron Rodgers, according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

“The Dolphins held firm on wanting a first-rounder and maybe more for Waddle and despite calls from teams such as the Steelers and Broncos, he stayed in Miami.”

Waddle, playing alongside DK Metcalf, would have been a massive boost for the Steelers’ offense in their quest to win the Super Bowl. However, Khan wasn’t willing to give up a first-round pick, considering that in 2026 he could use that selection to choose his quarterback of the future.

Who is WR1 for the Steelers?

the possible arrival of Jaylen Waddle would have added another wide receiver of almost the same caliber to the offense.

It would have created nearly the same scenario that might have unfolded if Omar Khan had decided to keep George Pickens. However, besides preserving draft capital, this is also a clear sign that Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith trust that, eventually, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson will reach the level that is expected of them.

In addition, due to Smith’s offensive system, the absence of Pickens has been compensated by the production of the tight end group, which includes Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward.

Who did the Pittsburgh Steelers just sign?

The Pittsburgh Steelers just signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad. This move gives them depth at the wide receiver position with a veteran who also knows Aaron Rodgers perfectly after playing together in Green Bay.