During the 2022 NFL offseason, Panthers traded for two quarterbacks: Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Now, Carolina's head coach confirmed they didn't need them.

It has not been easy for the Panthers lately. Since they arrive to the Super Bowl 50, the team has been unable to keep up with the rythm, being relegated to the bottom of the NFC South in almost every season.

But things seemed to be different for the 2022 season. Carolina gave everything to add Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. But despite the two quarterbacks fought for the starting role, neither of them will have it.

Panthers HC turn his back on Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold

Steve Wilks took control of the Panthers after a not so good start of the season. The interim head coach had a huge decision to take regarding the starting quarterback, but it just took one game for him to decide.

In Week 7 of the 2022 season, the Panthers faced Tampa Bay in a NFC South match. Carolina surpised everybody with a stunning 21-3 victory over the Bucs, with P.J. Walker as the biggest star of the game.

After a huge performance by the 27-year-old, Steve Wilks just confirmed he won't leave the starting quarterback job, even with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold healthy.

"P.J. had an outstanding performance," Wilks said after the win in the team's official website. "When you look at what he did today -- still have to evaluate the tape -- it's going to be hard to try to pull him out."

During the 2022 offseason, the battle for the starting job seemed to be only between Mayfield and Darnold, but now these two will apparently have to race for who is going to be P.J. Walker's backup quarterback.