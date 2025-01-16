The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the Super Bowl three times in the last five years, including back-to-back titles in the last two seasons. But far from being satisfied, Patrick Mahomes and company want to write even more history in the 2025 NFL playoffs.

After successfully defending their title last year, the Chiefs have the opportunity to become the first NFL team in the Super Bowl era to pull off a three-peat. That’s the goal Mahomes and everyone in Kansas City has been working for.

Therefore, the team doesn’t stop making moves even with the Divisional Round right around the corner. On Wednesday, the front office shaked things up on the Chiefs‘ practice squad, cutting a player to bring in a new weapon.

According to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the Chiefs have terminated the practice squad deal of tight end Robert Tonyan, making room for wide receiver Jason Brownlee on their scout team.

Jason Brownlee #16 of the New York Jets scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on December 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chiefs cut TE Robert Tonyan from the practice squad

Tonyan, 30, arrived in Kansas City a few days before the Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That fixture came too soon for him, but the Indiana State product was never elevated to the Chiefs’ active roster anyway.

An undrafted free agent in 2017, Tonyan spent the first six years in his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, where he played with Aaron Rodgers, before short stints with the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs signed him after losing both Jared Wiley and Jody Fortson for the remainder of the season, but with Peyton Hendershot recovered, the team feels it already has enough options at tight end.

WR Jason Brownlee joins Kansas City’s practice squad ahead of 2025 NFL playoffs

Brownlee, who also went undrafted but in 2023, spent last season with the New York Jets. He made the cut to the 53-man roster after making an impression during training camp and went on to catch five passes on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.

This season, however, he was part of the Jets’ scout team. Since New York missed the postseason, Brownlee’s practice squad deal expired on Monday. The Chiefs seized the chance to add him, but probably to stay on the practice squad.

While Mahomes may count on Brownlee if Andy Reid feels like promoting him, chances are that he’ll work alongside fellow wideouts Justyn Ross and Montrell Washington on the scout team, where the Chiefs still have a tight end in Anthony Firkser after Tonyan’s release.