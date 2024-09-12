Both Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are expected to miss two key targets when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals face off in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season will bring us an exciting matchup when the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Arrowhead on Sunday, September 15. However, it looks like both Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will have to find a way to win without key targets.

Thursday’s injury report for the Chiefs and Bengals shows Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has yet to practice with Mahomes and company, whereas Tee Higgins hasn’t practiced with Burrow‘s unit either.

Both wide receivers have already missed Week 1 due to injury. While Brown suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in the Chiefs‘ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Higgins picked up a hamstring injury in practice just a few days before the Bengals‘ season opener against the New England Patriots.

Mahomes seem to be in a better spot than Burrow

Unless they make an unexpected participation on Friday‘s practice, both players look set to remain on the sidelines on Sunday. This would obviously be bad news for both teams, though it’s safe to say Brown’s absence may not affect Mahomes so much as Higgins’ injury does to Burrow.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs meet on the field after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Even without the veteran wideout, the Chiefs quarterback found reliable weapons in second-year WR Rashee Rice and rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

see also NFL News: Andy Reid echoes Patrick Mahomes" prediction for Chiefs" big game vs Joe Burrow, Bengals

Burrow, on the other hand, clearly missed Higgins in the first week as the Bengals were stunned by the Patriots at home. The wide receiver’s return against the reigning champions would’ve been a huge boost to Cincinnati’s offense, but it appears that the 2020 first overall pick will have to try and bounce back with the same WR corps that struggled to get things going last week.

Tee Higgins deny rumors that put his injury in question

Higgins has met with unexpected criticism after missing the season opener, with some people suggesting he was faking the injury to get a contract update. However, the Bengals wideout made sure to deny this rumor.

“I just don’t understand why fans think I’m faking an injury, when for me to get an extension for a contract, the deadline is over,” Higgins told ESPN. “I just don’t understand why they think I’m faking an injury. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

