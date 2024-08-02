New videos show that Patrick Mahomes could lead the best offense in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes is trying to set himself apart of any quarterback in history by winning a third consecutive Super Bowl. In that endless debate of best player of all time, nobody did that including Tom Brady.

Last year, Mahomes admitted that the offense didn’t deliver a great version. In fact, the impressive defense of Steve Spagnuolo led the way with stars such as Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed.

However, in bad news for the rest of the NFL, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs took care of business in the Draft and also in free agency. Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown could boost this team to exceptional levels.

Video: Patrick Mahomes looks unstoppable in Chiefs’ training camp

During the first days of training camp, the big story for the Kansas City Chiefs is the long awaited return of deep threats. Patrick Mahomes has been spotted throwing dimes all over the place.

The potential of this group of wide receivers is tremendous. Rashee Rice seems to have avoided an NFL suspension, Hollywood Brown delivers incredible speed and Xavier Worthy is one of the best rookies in the 2024 class.

Now, if all these players start to produce, just imagine how Travis Kelce could benefit from this in the short part of the field. The images are threatening for the rest of the league.