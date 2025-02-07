Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are one of the most legendary duos in NFL history. Together, they have won the Super Bowl three times as part of a remarkable dynasty led by Andy Reid.

However, nothing lasts forever. Kelce is 35 years old, and in recent weeks, rumors about his future continue swirling around. Considering that he might be entering a new stage in his personal life with Taylor Swift, no one knows what will happen.

If the Kansas City Chiefs win a third consecutive championship, the legendary tight end could retire at the top, as other players have done before. One of the biggest mysteries heading into the next season.

Is Travis Kelce going to retire?

Travis Kelce has confirmed that he will not retire from football and has stated that he hopes to still be an active member of the Chiefs in three years. This was Patrick Mahomes’ reaction to his great teammate’s decision.

“Hopefully he does play another three years because that will be good for me. He takes care of his body. He’s focused on the ultimate mission of being the best football player that he can be. I think, more than anything, Travis wants to do it for himself. He loves being in the building with his teammates and be a part of that. He practices so hard and he’s in such a good shape that I believe he can play as long as he wants to play. It’s just going to be about how long he wants to play.”

