Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Travis Kelce confirms retirement decision with Chiefs after Super Bowl

Travis Kelce has put all speculation to rest. Ahead of the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs' legendary tight end confirmed his plans about retirement.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce confirmed that he has no plans to retire from football after the Super Bowl. Regardless of the result against the Eagles, the legendary tight end wants to keep playing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I want to play as long as I can play. I don’t know if that’s three years or what the count is. I would say, according to my health, I have a good routine set for myself. I try to keep myself out of certain situations on the field.”

In recent weeks, several reports suggested that if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won another championship, Kelce would consider retiring at the top with three consecutive titles. That won’t happen.

Advertisement

Is Travis Kelce retiring from football?

Travis Kelce will not retire from football in the near future. During a press conference before the Super Bowl, the star admitted that he has a great team around him that could give him the opportunity to play two or three more years at a high level.

“Just making sure that I’m always activating certain muscles, reducing the opportunity for me to get injured. I think that’s the biggest thing. I have a trainer in Alex Skacel and I have the trainers in the building in Kansas City. I lean on them whenever I can feel discomfort and just trying to grind it out.”

Advertisement
NFL referees send clear message to Josh Allen and Bills after controversial loss against Chiefs in playoffs

see also

NFL referees send clear message to Josh Allen and Bills after controversial loss against Chiefs in playoffs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Jerry Jones, Cowboys called out by ex-Prescott teammate who's chasing Super Bowl with Chiefs
NFL

Jerry Jones, Cowboys called out by ex-Prescott teammate who's chasing Super Bowl with Chiefs

Stephen Curry shares honest thoughts on Jimmy Butler’s shocking trade to Warriors
NBA

Stephen Curry shares honest thoughts on Jimmy Butler’s shocking trade to Warriors

MLB News: Roki Sasaki’s Dodgers signing draws criticism from Padres star
MLB

MLB News: Roki Sasaki’s Dodgers signing draws criticism from Padres star

MLB News: Pete Alonso stays with Mets, forms dangerous duo with Juan Soto
MLB

MLB News: Pete Alonso stays with Mets, forms dangerous duo with Juan Soto

Better Collective Logo