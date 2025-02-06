Travis Kelce confirmed that he has no plans to retire from football after the Super Bowl. Regardless of the result against the Eagles, the legendary tight end wants to keep playing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I want to play as long as I can play. I don’t know if that’s three years or what the count is. I would say, according to my health, I have a good routine set for myself. I try to keep myself out of certain situations on the field.”

In recent weeks, several reports suggested that if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won another championship, Kelce would consider retiring at the top with three consecutive titles. That won’t happen.

Is Travis Kelce retiring from football?

Travis Kelce will not retire from football in the near future. During a press conference before the Super Bowl, the star admitted that he has a great team around him that could give him the opportunity to play two or three more years at a high level.

“Just making sure that I’m always activating certain muscles, reducing the opportunity for me to get injured. I think that’s the biggest thing. I have a trainer in Alex Skacel and I have the trainers in the building in Kansas City. I lean on them whenever I can feel discomfort and just trying to grind it out.”

