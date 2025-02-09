NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends a bold message to the Chiefs before Super Bowl vs Eagles

Patrick Mahomes is the superstar of the Kansas City Chiefs, and his leadership is evident in everything he does on and off the field. From his role as quarterback, his voice stands out above those of his teammates as he spoke directly to them seconds before taking the field in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome, in the final game of the 2024 NFL season.

The possibility of winning a third consecutive Super Bowl puts the Chiefs on the verge of a historic feat never before accomplished by an NFL team. Knowing this, Mahomes delivered a powerful pep talk to his teammates before taking the field.

The Chiefs are the first two-time NFL champions to have a chance to win another Super Bowl. Just reaching the final game of the postseason in New Orleans is a historic accomplishment. Mahomes knows that glory is near, and he cheered loudly in the tunnel as his teammates took the field.

Mahomes’ bold message to his Chiefs teammates

“Everybody in this circle earned this moment. If you get an opportunity in this game, you go out and take it. Everything you got for the guy beside you, and let’s find a way to get a win,” Mahomes harangued seconds before entering the field to go through the pregame moves prior to the start of the Super Bowl against the Eagles.

How many times has Patrick Mahomes made back-to-back Super Bowls?

Patrick Mahomes has reached back-to-back Super Bowls twice in his career. The first time he did it was in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In that streak, the Chiefs and their star won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers and lost Super Bowl LV to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes’ second consecutive Super Bowls came in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons, making it three consecutive NFL Finals.

How many NFL rings would Mahomes have if the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl?

If the Chiefs defeat the Eagles to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, superstar Mahomes would have four rings, all of which he won before his 30th birthday. The Kansas City franchise quarterback would be two titles shy of tying legend Tom Brady for the all-time lead in Super Bowl victories with six.