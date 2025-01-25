Patrick Mahomes sent a clear message about what the rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills represents ahead of the anticipated AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s just two really good football teams going up against each other. They have great players at every level. Both sides of the ball. Well coached. We’ve been able to beat them in the playoffs and they’ve gotten us in the regular season, but, if you look at the games, every game is close. It just comes down to a play here or there. When you look at the great rivalries of the NFL, it comes with this. It comes with playing each other every year in the regular season and the playoffs. You have to combat and look at your weaknesses and try to make those strengths. It’s a great football team. We know it’s going to take our best to find a way to get a win.”

It’s important to remember that the Bills handed the defending Super Bowl champions their first loss with a 30-21 score in Week 11. The perfect season ended there, but, the big difference now is that Josh Allen will have to play on the road.

Who’s favored to win Bills vs. Chiefs?

The Chiefs have remained as favorites throughout the week, with the line fluctuating between two points and 2.5 points. Patrick Mahomes explained what the key factor could be that might tip the balance in favor of his team.

“If you look at the NFL in general, I think every team that’s won the ball security and the turnover battle has won the football game in the playoffs so far this year. That’s super important for us. Buffalo does a great job of it. I don’t think they’ve lost one the entire season. So, just trying to protect the football. Let the game come to you. Don’t press and don’t try to do too much. That’s extremely important in the playoffs when you’re up against some of the best teams.”

