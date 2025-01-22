The 2024 AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills is absolutely important for the Kansas City Chiefs, who aim to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. But there might be another reason why this fixture could be meaningful for Patrick Mahomes and company, with many unsure whether Travis Kelce will play another game at Arrowhead after Sunday’s showdown.

The veteran tight end, who will turn 36 in October, suddenly has fans concerned about his future in the NFL. But not even his teammates seem to have a clue about his future plans, as Mahomes recently revealed in an interview on 96.5 The Fan.

“I have no idea. He hasn’t said anything to me if he’s thinking that,” Mahomes said when asked whether this would be Kelce’s last game at Arrowhead. “So, I know he signed the two-year extension before the season and then he seems like he still loves football, but he also has a great life as well.“

Mahomes and Kelce have formed one of the greatest QB-TE combos in NFL history, playing an instrumental role in the Chiefs’ success in the last few years. But the duo still have another ring to challenge for, which is why Mahomes made it clear to his teammates that they have enough reasons to fight for a victory against the Bills.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass to Travis Kelce #87 during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Either way, I just appreciate every single time I step on the field with that guy, knowing that he’s a true legend of, not only the Chiefs, but of the NFL. If it’s his last game, let’s go out there and get him a win. If it’s not his last game, let’s go out and win anyways.”

What’s Travis Kelce’s contract with the Chiefs?

As Mahomes noted, his teammate put pen to paper to a new deal not long ago. In April 2024, Kelce agreed on a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs which included $17 million fully guaranteed this season.

This means the tight end is under contract for at least another year, which is why it would be surprising to see him hang up his cleats so soon. As far as everyone knows, Kelce is supposed to come back in 2025.

What did Travis Kelce say about possibility of retirement?

During an interview with Stephen A. Smith earlier in January, Kelce left the door open on retirement without confirming whether that’s his intention for the upcoming offseason, though he admitted that he’ll probably feel like extending his time on the field.

“I love everything that I’m doing in this building, but at the end of the day I’m not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually,” Kelce said. “… I’ll reevaluate it like I always do, and I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing and I’ll come back next year.”

Kelce comes from a regular season where he posted 97 catches for 823 yards with three touchdowns, but he once again proved that he steps up when it matters the most. During the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, the tight end led the team with seven receptions for 117 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“I never want to get to the point where I’m not helping this team win, or I’m hurting this team more than I’m helping,” Kelce added. “As long as I’m coming out here playing good football and enjoying coming into the building everyday with my guys, you’ll see me in a Chiefs uniform.”