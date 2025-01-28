NFL News: Patrick Mahomes’ teammate Xavier Worthy gets clear message from Chiefs HC Andy Reid

Rookie Xavier Worthy has become a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL. The teammate of quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on the lips of head coach Andy Reid, who dedicated a few words to him.

Worthy has started 13 games this season, but his big moment came when the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Conference Final. Mahomes‘ team is on the verge of making history, one game away from winning a third consecutive Super Bowl. It’s not just the veterans that stand out on this Kansas City team.

Wide receiver Worthy recorded six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, including a key 26-yard catch that was crucial in the Chiefs‘ victory over the Bills. The 21-year-old rookie showed his potential throughout the year and proved to be a key weapon for Mahomes. Looking ahead to the Super Bowl, Reid sent him a message ahead of the biggest game of his short career.

Reid’s message to Worthy

“The kid (Worthy), every week, has just gotten better and better and better. And he’s really put together a nice half of the season, the second half, here. Not that he didn’t have good plays in the first half,” declared head coach Reid, who praised Worthy during a press conference via Zoom.

Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“You could see he was learning in the first half, and the quarterback (Mahomes) was kind of learning where he was going to be and how he was going to get there against all these different coverages that teams throw at you,” he said.

Worthy’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Wide receiver Worthy finished the 2024 regular season with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. It was certainly a great level in his first season as a pro. Just as Reid says, he showed his quality in the postseason, where he contributed 11 receptions for 130 yards with one touchdown.