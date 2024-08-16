The New England Patriots are eager for Drake Maye to find success this year, and they have a secret weapon ready to assist him in his quest.

The New England Patriots have high hopes for what Drake Maye can do for them. However, the team understands that the quarterback can’t succeed on his own, which is why they have a secret weapon ready to help him achieve success.

Earlier this year, the Patriots chose to move on from Mac Jones, trading him to the Jaguars. His tenure with the AFC East team was less than stellar, leading the club to seek a new signal-caller in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In the first round of this year’s draft, the Patriots selected Drake Maye. He is poised to become the franchise quarterback the club has been searching for over the years, but the team knows they must surround him with top-tier talent to ensure his success.

Patriots are set to include a new wide receiver to their 53-man roster

The Patriots are closely monitoring Drake Maye’s development. They recognize that the rookie quarterback’s inexperience may be a concern, which is why the team aims to surround him with the best weapons possible.

see also NFL News: Patriots lose big star after shocking trade

It’s true that the Patriots have lacked a top-tier wide receiver in recent years. Just a few days ago, the team moved on from JuJu Smith-Schuster, a veteran wideout who was expected to be a primary target for Maye.

However, it seems HC Jerod Mayo is confident that his wide receivers are solid enough to create a competitive offense. Now, he is preparing to include a new weapon in the final 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kayshon Boutte, a second-year wide receiver, has had an impressive preseason. As of today, it seems rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker will make it to the 53-man roster alongside veteran DeMario Douglas, but Boutte is making a strong case to be included as well.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 10: Kayshon Boutte #80 of the New England Patriots fails to catch a pass in the end zone while being defended by Reed Blankenship #32 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Advertisement

During the team’s 14-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 2 of the preseason, Boutte caught three out of four passes for 23 yards, with a remarkable catch following a poor throw by Drake Maye.

Advertisement

“He’s making a great case,” head coach Jerod Mayo said about Boutte. “Seems like every day he’s making plays. He runs good routes. He has good hands. The run after, the catchability, it’s all there. Now, it’s about gaining the trust not only of your teammates but also the coaches. So, he definitely has a chance.“

Advertisement

What were Kayshon Boutte’s legal problems?

While Kayshon Boutte is having a great preseason with the Patriots, the start of the year was an absolute nightmare for him. The wideout was on the verge of missing the upcoming campaign due to off-the-field issues.

see also NFL Rumors: Patriots legend predicts Bill Belichick will replace Mike McCarthy at Cowboys

In January, Boutte was arrested in Baton Rouge on allegations of gambling and computer fraud while he was at LSU. He posted a $6,000 bond and was released, but reports indicate that the investigations are still ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement