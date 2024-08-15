Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Patriots lose big star after shocking trade

The New England Patriots made one of the most shocking moves before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots
© Mark Brown/Getty ImagesMatthew Judon of the New England Patriots

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

After parting ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots are ready to start a massive rebuilding process with Jerod Mayo. Those glory days of Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl year after year are long gone.

Now, all hopes are on rookie Drake Maye who had a spectacular career in college football playing for North Carolina. However, the young quarterback will need a lot of weapons around him to become a contender in the AFC.

In the end, owner Robert Kraft shocked the NFL a few months ago by parting ways with Belichick in order to start a new process with Jerod Mayo. From that moment on, Bill’s future was really uncertain.

Matthew Judon is out of New England Patriots

The New England Patriots confirmed a trade to send linebacker Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick. It’s a huge move in the NFL.

After becoming a star with the Baltimore Ravens, Judon arrived to the Patriots in 2021 and delivered impressive numbers in 114 games under Bill Belichick. 66.5 sacks, 366 total tackles, 9 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and two safeties.

Dak Prescott threatens to leave Dallas Cowboys in the near future

see also

Dak Prescott threatens to leave Dallas Cowboys in the near future

On the other side, the Falcons finally have an elite pass rusher as they start their own new era with Raheem Morris as head coach and Kirk Cousins as franchise quarterback.

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB Rumors: Proposed rule change could drastically affect the game
MLB

MLB Rumors: Proposed rule change could drastically affect the game

Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro live for free in the USA: 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16
Soccer

Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro live for free in the USA: 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16

LeBron James, Bronny get to know date for potential first NBA game together on Lakers
NBA

LeBron James, Bronny get to know date for potential first NBA game together on Lakers

Americans Abroad: Premier League 2024/25
Premier League

Americans Abroad: Premier League 2024/25

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions