The New England Patriots made one of the most shocking moves before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

After parting ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots are ready to start a massive rebuilding process with Jerod Mayo. Those glory days of Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl year after year are long gone.

Now, all hopes are on rookie Drake Maye who had a spectacular career in college football playing for North Carolina. However, the young quarterback will need a lot of weapons around him to become a contender in the AFC.

In the end, owner Robert Kraft shocked the NFL a few months ago by parting ways with Belichick in order to start a new process with Jerod Mayo. From that moment on, Bill’s future was really uncertain.

Matthew Judon is out of New England Patriots

The New England Patriots confirmed a trade to send linebacker Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick. It’s a huge move in the NFL.

After becoming a star with the Baltimore Ravens, Judon arrived to the Patriots in 2021 and delivered impressive numbers in 114 games under Bill Belichick. 66.5 sacks, 366 total tackles, 9 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and two safeties.

On the other side, the Falcons finally have an elite pass rusher as they start their own new era with Raheem Morris as head coach and Kirk Cousins as franchise quarterback.

