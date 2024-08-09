Drake Maye, who is set to be the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots, has lost one of his top targets ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

NFL News: QB Drake Maye loses one of his top targets on the Patriots

The New England Patriots want Drake Maye to succeed, but they aren’t doing much to support their quarterback. The AFC East team has now released a player who was expected to be a top target for the rookie.

Finding a solid replacement for Tom Brady has been a challenge for the Patriots. Since the seven-time Super Bowl champion left New England, the club has been searching for a new quarterback, but their efforts have yet to yield success.

This offseason, the AFC East team moved on from Mac Jones. In the 2024 NFL Draft, they selected Drake Maye in the first round, hoping he will finally be the solution to their quarterback issues.

Patriots release a crucial player of Drake Maye’s offense

Tom Brady’s departure in 2020 left the Patriots with significant challenges. Not only did the team need to find a new quarterback, but it was also clear that Brady had achieved success even without the best wide receivers by his side.

The search for a new quarterback has been difficult for New England. The Mac Jones experiment turned out to be a complete disaster, leading the team to trade him to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year.

In need of a new signal-caller, the Patriots drafted Drake Maye at No. 3 this year. Unfortunately, the rookie quarterback’s offense has taken a significant hit, as New England decided to release one of their primary wideouts today.

On Friday, the Patriots announced that JuJu Smith-Schuster had been released. The veteran wideout signed a 3-year, $25.5 million contract last offseason, but his first year in New England fell far short of expectations.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was released by the Patriots during the 2024 offseason

The former Chiefs player struggled with injuries, participating in only 11 games and playing 65% of the snaps. This move saves the Patriots $647,059 against the cap, while carrying a dead-money charge of $2.63 million for next year.

Why did the Patriots release JuJu Smith-Schuster?

The release of JuJu Smith-Schuster came as a big surprise to everyone. According to reports, the AFC East team is looking to rejuvenate its roster, and the 27-year-old wideout is not part of their future plans.

However, it’s expected that Smith-Schuster will find a new team in the coming days. Teams like the Chargers, Falcons, and Eagles could be in the market for a seasoned wideout for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.