NFL News: Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez makes major admission about Jerod Mayo’s firing as HC

Change is on the horizon for the New England Patriots with the hiring of Mike Vrabel as the new head coach. The former Titans coach arrived to fill the spot left vacant by Jerod Mayo, who was fired after coaching the final game of the regular NFL season. Christian Gonzalez, one of the standout players in Foxboro, shared his feelings on the controversial decision made by Robert Kraft and the rest of the management.

In a recent appearance on the Frat Rules Podcast, the former Oregon Ducks player expressed complete dissatisfaction with how Mayo’s departure was handled, considering he was only given one season to work.

“I think they did him a little dirty giving him only one year,” Gonzalez firmly stated. “But, it’s business. … They damn near cleaned house. When Bill left, it was basically the same staff, just without Bill.”

The last NFL season for the Patriots was not only disappointing in terms of statistics but also in the level of play shown week after week on the field. Mayo’s continued leadership of the first team would have been a risky bet for another season, something that ultimately didn’t happen.

Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Gonzalez recalled the stressful night of the draft

After his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, Christian Gonzalez played his final college football season in Eugene, wearing the colors of the Oregon Ducks. From there, the talented player made the leap to the world’s most prestigious league, after being selected by the New England Patriots.

That night, the cornerback thought his selection would come much earlier. However, from Foxboro, they made the decision to pick him in the first round, yes, but with the 17th overall pick.

“That was probably one of the most stressful [nights] … I know I’m gonna get picked, but I don’t know where. I don’t know what’s next. I don’t know where in the country I’m gonna live. . . . But then I was kinda falling. I was thinking I was going top ten,“ the CB said.

Arriving in New England, Gonzalez ultimately confessed that, in the end, his only goal is to achieve great results: “I really just wanna win. I mean, everything comes from winning in the league. Yeah, you can have individual success… [but] then everybody on the team [is] eatin’. It ain’t just me, it ain’t just Drake [Maye], it ain’t just Keion [White]. It ain’t just certain people eatin’. Everybody’s eatin’. Everybody’s getting endorsements, everybody’s getting certain things. So, really just winning. When you win, everything comes from winning.”

