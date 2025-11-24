Patriots receive concerning injury update on Drake Maye’s key teammate

The New England Patriots became the first team to reach 10 wins this NFL season after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Drake Maye once again showed he’s destined for big things alongside his teammates in Foxborough.

Much of the team’s success isn’t just thanks to the Patriots’ offense, but also to those who protect the quarterback. Will Campbell, one of the top-performing rookies so far this season, has been a key pillar, though a serious injury in Sunday’s game puts his short-term availability in doubt.

“We won’t know much,” head coach Mike Vrabel said during a Monday morning appearance on WEEI. “Yesterday was not a great day for us with injuries. There will be some players that went out of that game yesterday that won’t be available Monday night.

“Hopefully we get some of those guys back. We have an extra day. I won’t be able to tell you much. I wouldn’t imagine that Will’s going play in the game. I don’t think that will be something that will happen. That injury is going to probably be more than a week or two.”

Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots.

A day full of injuries

The Patriots’ victory over the Bengals came at a cost, as four players suffered injuries during the game, adding to the aforementioned situation with left tackle Will Campbell, who suffered a knee injury.

During Sunday’s win, left guard Jared Wilson sustained an ankle injury, leaving the offensive line’s left side relying on Vederian Lowe and Ben Brown. The defense also took a hit with injuries to defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga and special teamer Brendan Schooler, creating immediate depth issues that the team must address heading into their next contest.

Giants before the Bye Week

The New England Patriots face a final hurdle before their highly anticipated break as they host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. This primetime home game is critical not just for their playoff positioning, but also as a final opportunity to secure a win before the much-needed bye week.

Given the mounting injury toll, especially on the offensive line, the bye offers a crucial chance to recover key players. A win against the Giants would send the team into the break with significant momentum and allow the injured roster to rest and recuperate, ensuring the Patriots are as close to full strength as possible for the final stretch of the regular season.

