The New England Patriots received some really bad news last week, as Jack Jones was arrested for carrying to loaded weapons at Logan Airport. Now, it has been reported that the cornerback could spend several decades in prison for it.

Last year, the Patriots decided to bolster their defense and drafted Jack Jones with the 12th pick in the 4th round. The cornerback played 13 games, with two interceptions, one touchdown, 25 solo tackles and 30 combined.

Unfortunately, it appears that Jack Jones’s career could take a drastic turn. The cornerback was arrested last week for attempting to board a plane at Logan Airport while carrying two loaded firearms, and he could potentially face a significant sentence.

Report: CB Jack Jones could spend over three decades in prison

Jack Jones is currently facing a challenging period. Last week, while attempting to board a plane at Logan Airport, the X-ray scan revealed two loaded firearms in his carry-on luggage, leading to a series of complications for the player.

Jones, 25, is facing several charges, including the posession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to the report of the Massachusetts State Police.

Unfortunately, it seems like Jones could face a significant sentence for these charges. “If he were convicted and sentenced consecutively on each charge, he’d face more than 30 years in prison,” said James Borghesani, a spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.