NFL News: Peyton Manning sends bold admission on Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl vs Chiefs

The Super Bowl to be played by the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs summons the opinion of several fans and NFL legends who give their opinion before the game. In this case, Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning has left a strong opinion about one of the stars involved in the game: Jalen Hurts.

Two years after losing the Super Bowl to the Chiefs in February 2023, Hurts seeks revenge. It was a narrow three-point loss that brought the Eagles very close to snatching a ring from Kansas City, the most successful franchise in recent years.

One of the questions hanging over the Chiefs-Eagles showdown is whether Hurts will be able to play at a high enough level to win the Super Bowl. Manning, a two-time NFL champion quarterback, has spoken out about what to expect from the Eagles star.

Manning’s bold admission about Jalen Hurts before the Super Bowl

“Jalen is probably one pass interference from a couple years ago from being a Super Bowl champion quarterback. He is a championship quarterback from college, so he thrives in these types of moments, and I see him playing well. So, I think Jalen, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are going to have to do some things in the passing game, and he certainly can do that,” admitted Manning about Hurts in the Pat McAfee Show.

Legend Peyton Manning

Manning also touched on Hurts’ performance in the Eagles‘ 2023 final loss to the Chiefs. “I think he’ll be way more comfortable. I remember talking to him a couple years ago about any advice, what’s the routine and he didn’t call me for that this year because he knows it. I think the more comfortable you are during the week, the better you’re gonna play,” Manning declared.

How did Hurts play in the 2023 Super Bowl against the Chiefs?

Despite the loss, Hurts took Manning’s advice in the previous Super Bowl and turned in an outstanding performance. He completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown, while adding 70 yards on the ground and three more touchdowns.