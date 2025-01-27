Eagles HC Nick Sirianni sends bold message about Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl vs Mahomes' Chiefs

Now, the cards are on the table. On February 9, the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes‘ Kansas City Chiefs will face off in New Orleans for a new edition of the Super Bowl. Nick Sirianni‘s squad crushed the Commanders at home, and it was the head coach himself who made it clear what Jalen Hurts can bring to his team in the final game.

Once the game was over, with the hosts securing a dominant 55-23 victory, Sirianni spoke to the press and expressed the pride he feels in having Hurts as his quarterback, highlighting especially his winning spirit.

“How about our quarterback,” the head coach said. “How about our quarterback? He’s a stud. I knew he was going to play that way. I knew it. Don’t doubt him. All he does is win.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final numbers of the former Alabama and Oklahoma Sooners star back up his coach’s words: Hurts finished the game with 246 passing yards and a passing touchdown. He also added 16 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Advertisement

The road to Super Bowl LIX for the Eagles was undoubtedly no easy feat. After navigating their division, they dispatched the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in the Wild Card round, while in the division final, they defeated Matthew Stafford’s Rams 28-22.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid dedicates special message to Sean McDermott, Bills as Chiefs win battle for Super Bowl LIX berth

Barkley’s warning about what’s to come

Saquon Barkley had a memorable performance in front of his home crowd, delivering a superb display in his team’s victory. Not content with that, the former Giant is aiming for it all, and after the game, he issued a strong warning to the Chiefs about what’s ahead.

Advertisement

“The goal isn’t just getting there, the goal is to win,“ Barkley stated to the press after his team’s qualification for Super Bowl LIX was secured.

When is the next Super Bowl?

The much-anticipated showdown will take place next Sunday, February 9, at the impressive Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles of Jalen Hurts, champions of the NFC, and the Kansas City Chiefs of Patrick Mahomes who, after defeating the Buffalo Bills, claimed the AFC title once again.

Andy Reid‘s team, the current two-time NFL champions, will aim to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the third consecutive time, something that no team has ever accomplished.