The Pittsburgh Steelers had a disappointing season after failing to reach the playoffs and finishing as third place in the AFC North. A mediocre 9-8 record wasn’t enough for a Wild Card ticket in the first year without future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger.

However, a bright spot for the Steelers was the emergence of rookie Kenny Pickett as their probable franchise quarterback. That’s why, after finding their man on offense, Pittsburgh’s front office can now build an outstanding defense to support him.

Though Mike Tomlin is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL, it’s also true that the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game in six years. There’s no margin of error and this active offseason proves it.

Kwon Alexander signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced they’ve signed free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract. This will be his ninth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Buccaneers in the 2015 Draft.

Kwon Alexander has been in other teams such as the San Francisco 49ers (2019-2020), the New Orleans Saints (2020-2021) and the New York Jets (2022). He has played 95 games in his career with 12.5 sacks, 8 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles.

Alexander gives extraordinary depth and confirms the Steelers have a tremendous roster on defense with names like T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward, Cole Holcomb and Patrick Peterson.

The inside linebacker position was one of the weakest points for the Steelers. Last season, the names were: Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Robert Spillane, Mark Robinson and Marcus Allen. Now, they’re totally different: Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse, Nick Kwiatkoski and Kwon Alexander.